Captain full of praise for his side after best performance this season

Henty has celebrated its best performance of the season after outclassing Culcairn at Henty in round seven of the Hume first grade competition.
The home side won the toss and elected to bat first, setting a target of 223 after dropping just three wickets.
The Swampies then bowled the Lions out for 111, in what captain Daniel Terlich described as the side's strongest display so far.
"It was a fantastic win, I'm really wrapped with how we all played," he said.
"Everyone chipped in and did what they had to do.
"It's the first time we have bowled a team out this season."
Brenten Keogh started the Swampies' bowling campaign strongly with three wickets, while Tom Newton finished with four wickets after posting an impressive 83 runs.
Fellow opening batsman Shannon Terlich made 45 runs, while Daniel Terlich and Jordan Klemke both took two catches.
Vince Chaffey was the best with the bat for the visitors with 33 runs, while Brodie Lieschke helped claim two of the Swampies' wickets.
Henty sits in fourth spot following four wins so far.
"We're middle of the pack at the moment, which isn't the worst spot to be in," Terlich said.
"We'll be hoping to knock a few of those top teams off after Christmas and really try to push into the top three so that we can get that double chance."
While some clubs have found it hard to get numbers on the pitch at time this season, Terlich said it hasn't been a concern for the Swampies.
"Over the last couple of weeks with harvest starting, it has dropped it back a little, but we've had 11 every week," he said.
"Bother grades are getting good numbers and there's a great culture at the club.
"There's a heap of young kids and it's fantastic to see."
In other matches, Brock-Burrum cruised to victory against Rand, with Harry Weaven making 76 runs for the victors.
Ladder leaders Walla continued their strong form to outlast Holbrook.
Opening batsman Chris Hutchinson finished the game not out with 83 runs, while Tom Simmons took four wickets.
Osborne made 182 runs against The Rock Yerong Creek before the contest was abandoned.
