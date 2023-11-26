No Brown, Brown, Galvin and Docherty, no problems for premiers Lavington

A severely understrength Lavington unveiled a new bowling talent in toppling grand finalists St Patrick's by six wickets in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.
The Panthers were missing four leading bowlers - Ryan and Nathan Brown, Chris Galvin and Luke Docherty - on representative duties with Riverina, but Marcus Reid stepped up to claim not only his first provincial wicket, but finished with 5-27.
He restricted the visitors to 8-179, with former St Pat's player Darcy Smith then guiding the premiers home with 10 balls left in an unbeaten 35.
"Reidy has played a handful of games, but that was his first real crack at bowling, which has come a long way and he's pretty quick," Lavington opener Oscar Lyons suggested.
"He's off a farm at Howlong and is harvesting at the moment, so he's not always able to get to training, but the effort he puts in during a game is second to nine and he's a good character too."
In-form Patties' pair Nick Brown and Mitch O'Brien contributed 56 for the fourth wicket, before the latter fell for 34.
Brown (53) then combined in a 42-run stand with Matt Hargraves, but Reid claimed the last three wickets to set his team four runs an over for victory in the rain-shortened (45-over) match.
Lyons warmed up for the National Under 19 Championships, which start on Thursday and will be hosted by Cricket Albury-Wodonga, with a patient 72 from 130 deliveries, while Sam O'Connor chipped in with 38, but was run out by Liam Scammell, who also captured 2-20.
Meanwhile, North Albury ended Albury's impressive two-match winning streak with a seven-wicket thumping.
Albury was skittled for 88 from 27.1 overs, losing its last nine wickets for 56 after a solid opening partnership.
Jake Burge continued his top form with 4-9.
The home team ran down the target in only 17 overs as Ash Borella struck an unbeaten 52 from 47 balls.
