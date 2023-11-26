The Border Mail
Sunday, 26 November 2023
No Brown, Brown, Galvin and Docherty, no problems for premiers Lavington

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 26 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 1:04pm
Marcus Reid claimed his first provincial wicket for Lavington and he made the most of it, finishing with 5-27. Picture by James Wiltshire
Marcus Reid claimed his first provincial wicket for Lavington and he made the most of it, finishing with 5-27. Picture by James Wiltshire

A severely understrength Lavington unveiled a new bowling talent in toppling grand finalists St Patrick's by six wickets in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.

