The Border Mail
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Dan Christian did what Dan Christian did in the Big Bash, he went bang

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 26 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Australian player Dan Christian hit his first CAW century against East Albury.
Former Australian player Dan Christian hit his first CAW century against East Albury.

Former Australian short-form specialist Dan Christian brought up his maiden Cricket Albury-Wodonga ton with one of the biggest sixes of the opening eight rounds on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.