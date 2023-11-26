Dan Christian did what Dan Christian did in the Big Bash, he went bang

Former Australian short-form specialist Dan Christian brought up his maiden Cricket Albury-Wodonga ton with one of the biggest sixes of the opening eight rounds on Saturday.
It was one of two sixes and 16 boundaries the powerful right-hander struck in his 114 from 100 deliveries during Corowa's 90-run win over East Albury.
"He was on 99 and it landed near the back fencing at East Albury towards the hockey, it would have to be three figures (100m) or close to," Corowa coach Jack Thomas revealed.
It was the first time the club's two high profile signings - Christian and former NSW wicketkeeper-batter Dan Smith - had played together at Corowa, but the club's hopes of hosting the match in front of a bumper crowd were dashed by the wet weather.
The game was moved back to East Albury's Alexandra Park, starting around an hour late.
The pair combined in a 59-run opening stand before Smith fell for 25, but the club's other profile signing in Ben Mitchell then posted a 160-run partnership with Christian to take the match away from the home side.
"East Albury bowled well up front, getting it to nibble and the boys (Christian and Smith) said it was moving a bit sideways, so then they decided to put it to them by knocking them off their lengths, walking at them, using their feet really well," Thomas explained.
"They're next level, they've got so much time and made it look very easy and Benny Mitchell showed his class as well, he also got through the tricky period and then started to reap the rewards."
Corowa completed its rain-shortened 45 overs on 6-288.
Gagan Preet Singh (22 runs) and Matt Tom contributed 47 for the first wicket, with the latter and captain Miles Hemann-Petersen pushing the score to 1-109.
However, Hemann-Petersen fell for 37 and from there wickets fell consistently as Tom top-scored with 60 from 76 deliveries, including five boundaries.
The Crows finished on 9-198 as Mark Athanitis (3-33) and Pat Lavis (3-27) restricted the middle and lower order.
Christian and Smith hold coaching roles with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash, which starts on December 7.
And Wodonga Raiders have moved to within half a win of the top six after a 40-run win over Wodonga.
No. 7 Finn Gray was excellent with 42, while Jack Ryan (33) and Josh Warren (31) chipped in as Raiders scored 8-157 from the allotted 42 overs.
Wodonga opener Chris Fuery compiled his third half-century in the last four innings, an excellent effort in a winless outfit where he is the key scalp, while Mitch Borrell added 38.
The pair contributed 81 for the fourth wicket as Wodonga looked poised to grab a first win at 3-104, but then lost 7-13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.