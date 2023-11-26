'It's good to get some momentum': Kiewa overcoming slow start to season

Kiewa's momentum continues to build following the side's third consecutive victory.
The home side got the better of Barnawartha-Chiltern at Kiewa on Saturday, in what was a strong all round performance by former Provincial cricketer Nat Sariman.
Sariman, who has traditionally been a wicket-keeper, made 39 runs before taking four of the Miners' wickets.
"I coached him as a junior and he was a pretty handy junior bowler," Kiewa Captain Mick Russell said.
"I've been trying to put the ball back in his hand this season."
The Miners won the toss and elected the bowl first, seeing Connor Davis reach a half century (52) not out for the victors, who achieved a total of 197.
Russell was also strong with the bat to finish with 42 runs, while Brent de Vries was reliable with the ball to help with the fall of three wickets.
The Miners put up a good fight, making 179 runs from the 40 overs, with Carl Walton leading the way with 28 not out.
Michael Linklater and Tom Baker both took two wickets each.
After a slow start to the season, Russell admitted his new-look side is starting to settle in.
"It's good to get some momentum," he said.
"It just took a few weeks for people to find their feet and get used to playing with a few new faces.
"We're sitting smack bang in the middle of the ladder and the next few weeks we'll play the sides who are above us again.
"It will be a good test for us to see how we're going."
While rain and storms were forecast across the region throughout the weekend, play was only stopped for around 10 minutes at Kiewa.
The ground will now host an under-19 National Championship game this week.
"The pitch was really good," Russell said.
"Our curator has done a power of work, he's done a great job."
Eskdale and Yackandandah's clash was abandoned for round seven, while Dederang proved too strong for Bethanga.
Kelvin Bailey took four wickets for the victors in that clash.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.