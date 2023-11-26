The Border Mail
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Car well alight when crews arrive to battle roadside blaze in Thurgoona

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
November 26 2023 - 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire crews responded to a car engulfed in flames near Charles Sturt University on Saturday, November 25. Picture by James Wiltshire
Fire crews responded to a car engulfed in flames near Charles Sturt University on Saturday, November 25. Picture by James Wiltshire

A car has been badly damaged after it caught fire in Thurgoona on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.