Car well alight when crews arrive to battle roadside blaze in Thurgoona

A car has been badly damaged after it caught fire in Thurgoona on Saturday.
At about 1.30pm on Saturday, November 25, fire crews were called to a car fire on Elizabeth Mitchell Drive in Thurgoona near Charles Sturt University.
"It was totally destroyed," Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Frank Finlay said.
"One truck with four firefighters attended the scene, and they found it well alight when they got there.
"It took half an hour for the fire to be extinguished."
Nobody was in the car during the incident, and efforts are under way to locate the owner.
Mr Finlay said the fire is not being considered suspicious.
The Border Mail contacted Albury police about the incident.
