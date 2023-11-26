YOUR SAY: There is damage and destruction for those involved in strip clubs

As a citizen of Albury I am against the proposed Emberz strip club. Twenty-four years ago when I lived in a capital city I helped my childhood neighbour, a very close friend, get off heroin. In order to feed her habit, she worked in a strip club during that period. As she came off the drugs she moved into my parents' granny flat and I continued the intensive, emotional support.
She opened up to me during that period, the degradation of the strip club lifestyle and how it tortured her and brought on further despair. Yes, she wanted to do it as she needed money for her habit but in the depths of her, it degraded her and added to the burden of her emotional wounds.
Footnote: This beautiful girl in 1999 got onto a naltrexone study, where she was selected for the naltrexone operation and it was successful for her. She survived this life-threatening period of her life and through a drug rehabilitation program was offered a stable city council job which she holds to this day and now has a beautiful five-year-old daughter.
So the federal government is giving local councils more road funding, that is great news for the roads they are responsible for.
But having come back from a weekend trip to Melbourne, where there are roadworks everywhere, Melbourne drivers' complaints about the number of roadworks going on around them I find hysterical, especially considering we can't even get a bloody pothole fixed. Our roads here are dangerous and I can't count how many times I have seen drivers pass onto the other side of the road to avoid destroyed bits of bitumen.
With Christmas holiday time on us, accidents or worse yet deaths, are likely as the number of people coming here for their holidays increases.
Our local councils try to do the best they can but the state government is letting those of us who live in the North East down severely, we should be screaming at the current state government for their total lack of care.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.