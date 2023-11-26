The Border Mail
Monday, 27 November 2023
YOUR SAY: There is damage and destruction for those involved in strip clubs

By Letters to the Editor
November 27 2023 - 10:30am
The proposed site of Emberz strip club in Olive Street, Albury, is across the road from the city's court and police precinct. Picture by Mark Jesser
Clubs bring damage, destruction

As a citizen of Albury I am against the proposed Emberz strip club. Twenty-four years ago when I lived in a capital city I helped my childhood neighbour, a very close friend, get off heroin. In order to feed her habit, she worked in a strip club during that period. As she came off the drugs she moved into my parents' granny flat and I continued the intensive, emotional support.

