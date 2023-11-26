It was a case of Pat Who? Now everyone in CAW will know the Englishman

New City's English import Pat Harrington announced his arrival in Cricket Albury-Wodonga with a sublime century on Saturday.
Harrington hammered 153 not out from only 83 deliveries at home against Baranduda, with 12 boundaries and 10 sixes.
It meant he scored a century in boundaries alone - 108 - or 71 percent of his runs.
Chasing Baranduda's 8-230, New City looked down and out at 4-53, but Harrington and coach Daryl Tuffey (37 not out) combined in an unbeaten 178-run stand.
The fact Tuffey is generally a free-scoring batter only adds to Harrington's achievement as the Phoenix snared a second successive win.
"I try to put the bad ball away early, I don't over-attack as a rule," he replied when asked what is a typical innings.
"At one stage, they bought long-on in, so I thought if they bowl in my half, I'll try and whack him over the top and two balls later he bowled one in my half and I tried to give it a whack and it went for six, so I just felt in the groove from there."
The 23-year-old played for English county Lincolnshire through the junior grades, mixing with English under 19 internationals, while he also trained with a handful of recent World Cup representatives from the Netherlands when in South Africa last summer.
He's uncertain how many centuries he's scored, but estimates it would be between 10-20.
Harrington didn't nominate to come to Australia until late in the off-season, so he slid under the radar, but that destructive innings guarantees he will now feature on any opposition's tip sheet.
