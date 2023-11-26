Likely change to council wards opens way for husband and wife bid

Wodonga voters could have both Olga and Tim Quilty standing at next year's council election, but not against each other.
The potential introduction of wards for Wodonga municipal polls has opened the door to the husband and wife contesting different areas through a Liberal Democrats party ticket.
Mr Quilty envisages the Liberal Democrats fielding candidates in up to five of the seven single-councillor wards being proposed for Wodonga.
He said it was his expectation he and Cr Quilty would contest different wards.
However, Cr Quilty said she was undecided about re-nominating.
"I'm not 100 per cent sure myself," Cr Quilty said.
"I'm very passionate about what I do on council and would like to run but to tell you the truth I'm feeling very tired and I have a young family and it's 12 months away so I'll wait and see how I feel."
The Quiltys, who are both accountants, have two sons aged 11 and seven.
Mr Quilty said he was keen to return to local government.
"I enjoyed my time on council and it was cut short and I thought there was more stuff I could do there," he said.
"Council was the level of government I expected to get to, so it would be good to go back to doing my job there."
Mr Quilty cited "stopping wasteful spending" and excessive borrowing of money as key concerns motivating his encore council bid.
Meanwhile, the Victorian Local Government Minister Melissa Horne will not formally announce her decision on Wodonga's wards until next year, despite the city's review having already been completed.
Ms Horne will wait until she has responses from panels doing reviews throughout the state and into January before implementing the new system.
