Tigers pounce early, but Stingrays fight back to prevail in the pool

Stingrays overcame a slow start to take down Tigers 7-4 in women's A-grade water polo in Wodonga on Sunday.
The Tigers came out firing in the first term with three combined goals from the hands of Breanna Moreland, Matilda Walters and Brianna Dawson, however the Stingrays then kept them quiet.
Jordy Anel and Zali Howard were multiple goal scorers for the victors.
Dodd landed three in the first quarter alone, with teammate Milly Pullyblank also on target throughout the match to convert three scoring opportunities.
Tegan Miles also landed three goals for the Pirates.
In men's A-grade water polo, Stingrays got the better of reigning premiers Sharks 6-3.
Scoring opportunities were spread across the Stingrays' list, with Trent Remington, Sam Beddoes, Elih Mutsch, Rhys Kilo and Bradley Woodland all scoring throughout the clash.
Archie Toohey, Jack Piggott and Callum Cooper all added to the Sharks' total, with the team missing some of its regular players.
In the final clash of the weekend, Tigers defeated Ovens and Murray under-18 side 14-10.
Jake Lurhs led the way for the Tigers to land four goals and was closely followed by Tom Duck with three.
Josh Gould and Callum Cooper both scored three goals respectively.
