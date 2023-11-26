The Border Mail
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Tigers pounce early, but Stingrays fight back to prevail in the pool

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated November 26 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 3:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matilda Walters in action for Albury Tigers against Stingrays in A-grade women's water polo on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Matilda Walters in action for Albury Tigers against Stingrays in A-grade women's water polo on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Stingrays overcame a slow start to take down Tigers 7-4 in women's A-grade water polo in Wodonga on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.