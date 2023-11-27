Her love of fashion and concern for mates is wrapped up in new clothes

An Albury woman's love of fashion and concern for the men around her has combined to create a clothing brand that supports charity.
Ingrid Mol started L.A.Y.M Clothing (Look After Your Mates) in 2019, but the venture stalled owing to supply challenges caused by COVID-19 restrictions.
Her post-pandemic reboot has taken about 12 months amid full-time work, but now has "finally happened" with a new website.
L.A.Y.M Clothing, "a small business with a big message", donates 50 per cent of its profit to MensLine Australia.
The brand aims to raise awareness of men's mental health and encourage friends to actively support each other.
"I am 25 now but when I started it I had lost a lot of friends and co-workers and loved ones to suicide and almost all of them were men," Ms Mol said.
"So I realised it was a big issue but not really many men in my life talked about it."
L.A.Y.M Clothing has donated to more than $3000 to charity to date.
An artist, Ms Mol works with Border graphic designers and printers to turn her drawings into computer images and then products like T-shirts, singlets, wall flags and key chains.
Orders can be placed via the website, with orders by December 4 available for Christmas.
Starting a clothing brand has been a long-standing goal for L.A.Y.M Clothing's founder.
"I have always wanted to do something in fashion, I've loved it forever," Ms Mol said.
"And I wanted to do something that had a meaning to it, I'm well aware of fast fashion and everything so I wanted to have a positive impact as well.
"It's been very daunting, lots of learning curves trying to run a small business and in an industry that's so competitive.
"But from word of mouth and community support, it's been really good, I'm so happy."
If you or anyone you know needs support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
