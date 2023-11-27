Border rockers Midnight Alibi ready to roll to support wider music industry

BORDER indie rockers Midnight Alibi were on a roll when the global pandemic put the brakes on their international touring.
Instead they hunkered down and wrote music, ready to come back even stronger when the industry got back on track.
They released Higher Power in early 2021 with more work in the pipeline.
On Thursday, November 30, Midnight Alibi will headline a massive national live music campaign at Sodens Hotel in Albury.
It's part of Carlton and United Breweries $100,000 LIV LOUD 2023 program collaboration with Ausmusic T-Shirt Day throughout November.
Midnight Alibi leader singer James Oswald, "Oz", said the campaign broadly supported music industry workers.
"We're helping raise a little bit of money for people in the music industry," he said.
"It's not just the bands but also the sound technicians and the venues too.
"Lots of venues struggled throughout COVID; who could have imagined a time when dancing wasn't allowed?"
Formed in Albury in 2012, Midnight Alibi is renowned for its loud and dirty, adrenaline-pumping brand of rock 'n' roll.
Since then the band has toured the country and released two critically-acclaimed EPs; the latter Love Yourself Sick included the popular radio track, Down The River.
Midnight Alibi has supported Rose Tattoo, Thirsty Merc, Drowning Pool, Body Jar, The Choirboys, Uncanny X-Men and Shannon Noll.
They have also been involved in bushfire recovery and Give Me 5 fundraisers while this year Oz himself was part of Country Hope's On Key For Kids.
About 40 venues nationwide joined LIV LOUD's inaugural year, with each venue gaining a cash grant to host live events on off-peak days throughout November.
Breakout artists such as Pacific Avenue and radio personality Matty O'Gorman have played alongside some of Australia's leading acts such as You Am I, Boy & Bear and Touch Sensitive.
CUB will also donate funds to charity Support Act in December to further assist their work delivering crises relief support, mental health programs and more across the country.
CUB artists and events manager Marcus Knight said CUB's LIV LOUD 2023 built on its long- standing tradition of supporting a vibrant live music industry.
"We're delighted to be partnering with Support Act to deliver this initiative and continue our long-standing tradition of supporting Aussie pubs," he said.
"Venues will use the grants to bring these events to life, including paying the performers, production costs and hiring some extra staff.
"This will help bring punters through the door on off-peak nights when they might otherwise have stayed at home and help ensure they have a great time.
"Bands, trivia nights and live performances are a quintessential part of the pub.
"LIV LOUD 2023 not only supports them, but the broader hospitality industry too."
Boy & Bear lead singer Dave Hosking welcomed the inaugural LIV LOUD campaign.
"It's so good to see so many gigs and tours coming out to regional venues after such a rollercoaster few years for the music industry," he said.
AusmusicT-Shirt Day, scheduled for Thursday, November 30, is co-ordinated by Support Act annually to raise urgently-needed funds for music workers in crisis.
Aussies can show their support by buying an Aussie music T-shirt in November, making a donation to Support Act or setting up a team to fundraise.
The Sodens gig starts at 8.30pm. Entry is free.
Support acts will be Tribehounds, Empress + Aces, Mt. Maze, Sunstone Rose and Lucey.
