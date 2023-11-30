Douglas gets his 'Buzz' on while living life to the fullest

Douglas proves that disability is no barrier to living a fulfilling and empowered life.
"We all have a right to be safe, cared for and live a happy life," said Douglas.
"Being independent is also a high priority for me."
Douglas has been attending Kirinari's Disability Day Program, affectionately known as 'The Buzz' for a while now. He reflects that prior to this he experienced significant hardship due to his disability.
"There are misconceptions and stereotypes people have with people with intellectual and physical disabilities, regarding the needs and supports we require to lead a fulfilling life."
"I don't know when I am being taken advantage of," he said.
I have experienced how kind and caring people are to each other, including me.- Douglas
However, since he moved to the area, Douglas has connected with others at The Buzz and embraced activities that reflect his interests.
"It was meant to be," he said.
"I have experienced how kind and caring people are to each other, including me. It is something that overshadows my past challenges and has taught me to have self confidence and trust in people."
At The Buzz, Douglas has learnt more about his natural abilities and developed them with his friends. Swimming, scoring strikes at bowls (occasionally), dog walking, car washing, and a woodwork program called 'Built It' keep him busy and happy during the days. Dancing, BBQ's and going out for tea on a Friday with The Buzz's social group are also at the top of Douglas' priority list.
As part of the Built It program, he recently made a present for his two-year-old nephew.
"I painted and built a blue and green table and four chairs with The Buzz's support worker. My littlest nephew and his big(little) brothers love me and my project. It's awesome," he said.
While Douglas still comes across various challenges along the way, his story resonates with the message of finding purpose and living life on his terms.
Kirinari Team Leader, Jessica Wicks, said Douglas is such a valued part of The Buzz.
"We're so happy to be a positive part of his story," Jessica said.
"It's so important to our team that we're able to empower everyone who comes through the door to live their life to the fullest on their terms."
"I have grown so much since I started with Your Care. I am more independent, and I make my own decisions with confidence."
A glowing wrap from Sheridan, who has been a client with Your Care for three years.
Sheridan was receiving support almost every day.
Those supports included things like meal preparation and help with budgeting and planning, preparing healthy meals for her and her family.
There was also support in home areas, including completing online forms, bills and setting up accounts and maintaining her home.
And, the all-important exercise regime and social supports.
"We practised researching the local bus timetable and travelling," Sheridan said.
(Your Care) get things done. They never give up and we work together to find a solution. They made me feel like a 'normal' human. They do not let me give up.- Sheridan
"With the skills I developed, I researched, purchased, and travelled by train to Melbourne independently. I would never have done this before".
Your Care also helped Sheridan understand the purpose of the NDIS and her plan.
"I understand that it is there to help me reach my goals," she said.
"With the coaching and mentoring of support staff I have reduced my need for support workers which makes me feel proud."
The best part of the whole process for Sheridan is the amazing staff who have helped her along her journey.
"We always have fun while getting things done," she said.
"They get things done. They never give up and we work together to find a solution.
"They made me feel like a 'normal' human. They do not let me give up."
Your Care is a leading in-home and community support service.
The team is proud to provide NDIS and Aged care services to members of the Albury-Wodonga community.
"We value the importance of developing capacity and genuinely working toward individual goals," they said.
"We have recently completed a rigorous recruitment and are happy to say we have capacity to support new clients."
Call 03 5410 0760 to speak to the Your Care team to discuss in-home and community support needs.
Mercy Connect is proud to offer respite services in two state-of-the-art respite facilities: Avondale Place in Henty and Basil House in Albury.
These purpose-built facilities are set to redefine the landscape of respite services, providing safe and secure short-term accommodation.
With generous donations, sponsorships and support, the Henty Respite Trust designed and constructed Avondale Place.
Avondale Place has officially entered a new era of respite care services for the Henty community and surrounds, with Mercy Connect selected to provide operational oversight, providing support services and management of the facilities.
The purpose-built facility comprises a four-bedroom respite care facility for short-term accommodation. Staffed by trained and dedicated disability support workers employed by Mercy Connect, Avondale Place ensures round-the-clock support and assistance to residents.
Equipped with the latest technology and designed to meet accessibility and sustainability standards, Avondale Place prioritizes the safety and comfort of its residents.
Basil House offers a range of options and services available 24/7, catering to those in need of social and independent living skill development.
Designed to support individuals in transition, Basil House provides both planned assessment periods of up to six months and emergency accommodation for those facing significant personal changes.
Residents at Basil House benefit from a supportive environment and compassionate staff, with a unique emphasis on skill development.
The facility has become a haven for individuals seeking not just temporary accommodation but a pathway to reintegrate into the community and achieve their personal goals.
The opening of Avondale Place and Basil house brings much-needed respite care services closer to home for individuals across the Greater Hume and Lockhart Shires and its surrounding areas.
By providing accessible services, Mercy Connect aims to reduce the need for long-distance travel to access vital support.
The successful launch of Avondale Place and Basil House reflects Mercy Connect's mission to support those in need to live a fulfilled life.
Athena Papadatos' enthusiasm for life is contagious. Living with cerebral palsy, the vibrant community member demonstrates the resilience and capabilities of individuals with disabilities.
"I have cerebral palsy, and I'm in a wheelchair,'' Athena said.
"But that doesn't stop me from getting out in the community and doing different activities, working, and living as independently as I can."
Athena regularly travels to Melbourne and sources her own accommodation and transportation, and most notably, organised a trip to Mt Buller, where she went skiing.
"I'm sort of that type of person where I look at things or I ask people, 'What have you guys been up to?' and I go 'I'd like to try that, I'll put that on my list of things to do'," she said.
"I then just have a discussion with my carers and see who is interested in doing what, and then I go and do it."
At the heart of Athena's support network is Leah Byrne, her dedicated Community Interlink NDIS support coordinator. Community Interlink's NDIS support co-ordination program plays a pivotal role in Athena's life, helping her navigate the intricate landscape of the National Disability Insurance Scheme.
One of the main goals of the NDIS support co-ordination program is to demystify the complexities of the NDIS, offering individuals the knowledge and tools needed to shape their own support plans. Leah's guidance ensures that Athena understands her NDIS funding and gains the confidence to independently design, develop and implement her support.
"Athena is on the NDIS, and the way that works is Athena manages her own support workers with that funding, and they can be from different organisations or private contractors," Leah said.
"Part of my role and what we provide at Community Interlink GV Health is support co-ordination, and that involves supporting Athena to implement her NDIS plan and help her find providers if she needs that."
Leah continues to be impressed by Athena's resilience and determination.
"We are so proud of Athena," she said. "She has a fantastic social life and is always out and about doing activities.
"I think what Athena does is amazing. She's social, she goes to trivia nights, she's working - the list goes on."
Ahead of International Day of People with Disability on December 3, Athena's message for the community is to acknowledge those with a disability every day.
"We should be celebrating every day. We need to look at the positives in people and their strengths and acknowledge those. There are some barriers associated with my disability, but I find ways to kick those barriers."
To get support co-ordination included in your NDIS plan, speak to your area coordinator (La Trobe Community Health Service) about including support co-ordination in your NDIS plan and highlight why it would benefit you. Community Interlink staff can help you if you're unsure about what to say.