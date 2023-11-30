State-of-the-art care with Mercy Connect

Athena Papadatos: Living with cerebral palsy with resilience and independence Advertising Feature

Community Interlink GV Health NDIS Support Coordinator Leah Byrne and NDIS Participant Athena Papadatos.

Athena Papadatos' enthusiasm for life is contagious. Living with cerebral palsy, the vibrant community member demonstrates the resilience and capabilities of individuals with disabilities.

"I have cerebral palsy, and I'm in a wheelchair,'' Athena said.

"But that doesn't stop me from getting out in the community and doing different activities, working, and living as independently as I can."

Athena regularly travels to Melbourne and sources her own accommodation and transportation, and most notably, organised a trip to Mt Buller, where she went skiing.

"I'm sort of that type of person where I look at things or I ask people, 'What have you guys been up to?' and I go 'I'd like to try that, I'll put that on my list of things to do'," she said.

"I then just have a discussion with my carers and see who is interested in doing what, and then I go and do it."

At the heart of Athena's support network is Leah Byrne, her dedicated Community Interlink NDIS support coordinator. Community Interlink's NDIS support co-ordination program plays a pivotal role in Athena's life, helping her navigate the intricate landscape of the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

One of the main goals of the NDIS support co-ordination program is to demystify the complexities of the NDIS, offering individuals the knowledge and tools needed to shape their own support plans. Leah's guidance ensures that Athena understands her NDIS funding and gains the confidence to independently design, develop and implement her support.

"Athena is on the NDIS, and the way that works is Athena manages her own support workers with that funding, and they can be from different organisations or private contractors," Leah said.

"Part of my role and what we provide at Community Interlink GV Health is support co-ordination, and that involves supporting Athena to implement her NDIS plan and help her find providers if she needs that."

Leah continues to be impressed by Athena's resilience and determination.

"We are so proud of Athena," she said. "She has a fantastic social life and is always out and about doing activities.

"I think what Athena does is amazing. She's social, she goes to trivia nights, she's working - the list goes on."

Ahead of International Day of People with Disability on December 3, Athena's message for the community is to acknowledge those with a disability every day.

"We should be celebrating every day. We need to look at the positives in people and their strengths and acknowledge those. There are some barriers associated with my disability, but I find ways to kick those barriers."