Monday, 27 November 2023
'I think I fancy our chances:' Simbas set for African Nations Cup Victoria

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated November 27 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 2:14pm
Simbas FC captain Dirck Angalikiyana, coach Forward Gonekai and vice captain Jackson Ntagawa are currently preparing for the African Nations Cup in Melbourne next month. Picture by Tara Trewhella
When Simbas FC contested the African Nations Cup Victoria last year, they weren't quite sure what to expect.

