'I think I fancy our chances:' Simbas set for African Nations Cup Victoria

But with experience and preparation on their side this time around, new coach Forward Gonekai is confident the border side can produce something special.
The event, which is run by Football Empowerment, will take place over three weekends at Melbourne's Keilor Park Recreation Reserve, kicking off on December 2.
"Last time we went, it was a bit of a reality check," Gonekai said.
"It was more of an insight and a good experience to see that level of competition.
"Now the boys are better prepared mentally because they know what to expect, and physically as well, as we've been preparing for the tournament since the beginning of the year.
"A few boys from the juniors stepped up and its looking quite good.
"I think I fancy our chances this time around better than last time.
"The boys have this competitive spirit, it's like do or die."
What started as a support network within the community has continued to flourish into so much more.
"We have a few older heads there who are role modelling positive behaviour."
Gonekai admits he somewhat fell into the leadership position following the departure of previous coach Sylva Mwala, but it's been a challenge he's been more than willing to accept.
"When our previous coach left, we didn't really have a contingency plan," he said.
"We tried to keep the group going because socially it was an invaluable asset that we didn't want to lose.
"We had to re-jig the whole squad and now we have a proper leadership structure, committee, and we also have a team website.
"This is my first time coaching and I've had to do a lot of personal study to understand the role.
"But ever since I've started coaching the boys, we haven't lost a game."
The Simbas have been participating in a number of practice matches around the region, and in the last few months, have increased training to two nights a week.
Around half the team has remained the same as last season, with some of the players also competing in the local Allbury Wodonga Football Association competition.
"They're raring to go," Gonekai said.
"If you see the way the African boys handle their game, I think the level of commitment is just next level.
"It's something to really look out for, there's exciting times ahead."
