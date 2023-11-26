Police shaking heads after Wodonga man's high-range morning drink-drive

Police have been left shaking their heads after catching a high-range drink-driver at 9.30am.
Wodonga officers ran a drink and drug testing site on the Lincoln Causeway on Monday, November 27.
They conducted 203 breath tests and five drug tests.
A 28-year-old man was caught with an alcohol reading of 0.164.
He told police he had been drinking on Sunday until 3am on Monday.
"Police are just left shaking their heads," Sergeant Sarrah O'Keefe said.
"9.30am on a Monday morning - who would have thought.
"It's astounding.
"His licence has been immediately suspended and he will receive a summons to go to court."
Police did not detect any other offences.
"Everyone else was very well behaved," Sergeant O'Keefe said.
"It was obviously well worth the effort to get that driver off the road with a reading of that figure."
The incident follows recent crashes in the area, including an incident in which a trailer full of meat rolled at Browns Plains last week, and an unrelated crash in Wodonga in which a vehicle hit a fence.
