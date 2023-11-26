The Border Mail
Monday, 27 November 2023
Police shaking heads after Wodonga man's high-range morning drink-drive

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 27 2023 - 11:22am, first published 10:33am
Police during a previous testing operation on the Lincoln Causeway. File photo
Police have been left shaking their heads after catching a high-range drink-driver at 9.30am.

