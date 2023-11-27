The Border Mail
Monday, 27 November 2023
Charges after knife allegedly produced in petrol station armed robbery

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 27 2023 - 11:21am, first published 11:01am
Police at the Shell following a previous reported armed robbery. File photo
Police have charged a man following an armed robbery involving a knife at a Wodonga petrol station.

