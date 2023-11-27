Charges after knife allegedly produced in petrol station armed robbery

Police have charged a man following an armed robbery involving a knife at a Wodonga petrol station.
Officers were called to the Shell station on Elgin Boulevard about 7.40pm on November 15.
A 43-year-old man is accused of entering the business before producing a knife and demanding cash.
Wodonga detectives have investigated the matter and arrested the man.
He was charged with armed robbery and theft and has been bailed.
He will face the Wodonga Magistrates Court on February 8.
