Gates smashed, structure stolen from mountain top in bizarre theft

A thief has caused thousands of dollars worth of damage during a bizarre mountain top theft.
A triangulation station, also known as a trigonometrical point, was found damaged on the side of Lindsay Road at Staghorn Flat on the morning of November 18.
A vehicle was driven through private properties at Kiewa on November 17 or 18, with the steel structure ripped out and dragged from Mount Murramurrangbong.
The structure, which is used for surveying, aviation purposes and other uses, was dragged to Staghorn Flat and abandoned.
Leading Senior Constable Lisa Lorenz said gates at the private properties were damaged by the offender.
"There's approximately $5000 worth of damage to the gates and the equipment, but there's thousands of dollars in costs that will be required to have the point resurveyed and to have the marker reestablished," she said.
"It's senseless.
"There's no point to the destruction.
"It happened around the same time as the Optus outage, it's unclear if this offender thought this trig point had anything to do with an Optus tower."
The structure had been concreted into the ground and was significantly damaged.
"Police are appealing for witnesses," Leading Senior Constable Lorenz said.
"They can contact me at the Tangambalanga police station or through Crime Stoppers."
Call (02) 6027 3254 or 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.