Border products complete strong seasons in the Supercars Championship

Albury product David Reynolds has finished ninth in the Supercar Championship after flying home, posting seven top 10 finishes from the last eight races.
After a win and a third on the Gold Coast three weeks ago, Reynolds followed up with second and third on the weekend in Adelaide.
After qualifying second by one-thousandth of a second on Saturday, he was in the hunt for the win all afternoon but eventually had to settle for second, less than one second behind winner Cam Waters.
It was a strong drive though, with the Albury veteran putting in an aggressive drive to ensure he finished the year strongly.
"I had a tough battle with Cam on Saturday. I wish I won but I knew what I needed to do on Sunday to improve the car and go one better," Reynolds outlined.
"The car was awesome on Sunday morning for qualifying and I'm really disappointed in my shootout lap."
After setting the third fastest time to get into the top ten shootout, Reynolds was slightly wide into the first corner and pushed wide on turn two, earning a penalty for cutting the corner. He would start 10th.
At the halfway mark of Sunday's 78-lap race, he was comfortably in third less than a second from second-placed Broc Feeney, again driving with an aggression rarely seen, making numerous passing moves to put himself in sight of the lead.
After the last pit stops and with 28 laps to run, Reynolds was driving superbly, lap after lap of fast, mistake-free racing.
The run home was drama free and he crossed the line with a few seconds in hand from Waters.
It was a sublime effort, 10th to third in Supercars is not an easy feat, with only tenths of seconds separating the cars over one lap.
The result pushed him up to his top 10 finish in the championship after a slow start.
"I'm really pumped for the team to have such a strong finish to the year," Reynolds said.
"The car has been fantastic in these last few events, so I'm really pleased to be able to reward them with podiums."
Meanwhile, Border-based Brad Jones Racing posted a best ever third in the Teams Championship.
Andre Heimgartner has been the strongest BJR driver and went from 17th to ninth in Saturday's race.
He had a better qualifying performance on Sunday, which saw the Kiwi start from ninth and finish sixth.
With Bryce Fullwood coming home 18th, it was enough to beat Tickford Racing into third.
"Great to come third in the Teams Championship," Team boss Brad Jones declared.
"It was a tough weekend and the whole team worked really hard to make this happen.
"I am just so happy for them, it's just reward for their work all year. We learnt a lot this year which has given us the consistency we need to be up the front at most events.
"Next year the challenge will be adding that bit of extra pace, and that's not easy, but we have shown this year that we are up for the challenge."
