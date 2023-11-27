The Border Mailsport
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Border products complete strong seasons in the Supercars Championship

By Tim Farrah
November 27 2023 - 2:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Reynolds grabbed two podium placings in the Supercars in Adelaide over the weekend. Picture by Tim Farrah
David Reynolds grabbed two podium placings in the Supercars in Adelaide over the weekend. Picture by Tim Farrah

Albury product David Reynolds has finished ninth in the Supercar Championship after flying home, posting seven top 10 finishes from the last eight races.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help