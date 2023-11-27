Teenager on drink-driving charge after being injured in Hume Highway crash

A man will face Albury court next week on driving charges after crashing a car off the Hume Highway while allegedly over the alcohol limit.
The utility slid out of control about 2.45am and hit a fence.
Metal fence poles penetrated the vehicle and the man suffered a leg injury.
He was stuck in the vehicle and needed assistance from Albury and Border Rescue Squad members to be removed.
The teenager was taken from the scene to Albury hospital for drug and alcohol testing.
Police have investigated the cause of the incident, and have charged the man with negligent driving and low-range drink-driving.
The man was issued a court attendance notice and will face Albury Local Court on Wednesday, December 6.
