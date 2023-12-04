Ron Finemore Transport: Be part of the growth opportunities now

Ron Finemore is pictured here with the 300th Actross delivery. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Ron Finemore Transport.

In the ever-evolving landscape of regional transport solutions, Ron Finemore Transport (RFT) stands as a beacon of excellence, recognised nationally for its commitment to safety, innovation, service, and a unique family-based culture.



As the new year unfolds, RFT is not just embracing change; it is capitalising on growth opportunities across its regional depots, presenting a myriad of prospects for potential employees.

At a local level, these growth opportunities can be attributed to not only ongoing triumphs in the existing regional distribution business, but also the company's recent success in being awarded a new long-term contract delivering into northern Victoria locations out of Barnawartha.



As a result of this outstanding growth, RFT is on the lookout for individuals ready to be part of its success story and has a range of positions available, including permanent, part-time, and full-time opportunities for both HC & MC drivers.

As an enticing incentive to apply, RFT is offering a sign-on bonus of $5,000, payable in instalments over three years for full-time HC drivers who apply before the applicable closing date and commence trips out of the Barnawartha operation on or before Monday, January 22, 2024.



One of the key attractions for prospective employees is the array of benefits that come with being part of the RFT family. From a modern fleet equipped with cutting-edge safety technology to excellent pay rates and superannuation arrangements, RFT is committed to ensuring its employees are well taken care of.

Under RFT's Enterprise Agreement, hourly rates for newly awarded northern Victorian locations, and other existing locations, are among the many perks awaiting successful candidates.



Ron Finemore Transport is a beacon of excellence, recognised nationally for its commitment to safety, innovation, service, and family-based culture. Picture supplied

Furthermore, the Enterprise Agreement includes above award allowances and penalty loading, with extra payments for delays, breakdowns, and even tyre changes.

Safety takes centre stage at RFT, as evidenced by the millions of dollars invested in new equipment, safety technology and facilities each year. RFT also pays a Safe Driving Incentive Bonus of $280 per month, an initiative aimed at encouraging and rewarding responsible driving practices.



Employees also have the opportunity to save on pre-salary purchases of cars, mobile phones, and more through the company's innovative salary sacrifice packages.

Loyalty is recognised and rewarded at RFT, with a wage increase for eligible employees after each year of employment. Flexibility is another key element, with 10 Flexi days a year that can be cashed out, providing employees with the freedom to balance work and personal commitments.

Beyond the workplace, RFT fosters a holistic approach to well-being with a range of benefits. From discounts at leading retailers like Harvey Norman, Supercheap, BCF, JB HiFi, to great well-being programs and access to Employee Assistance Programs (EAP), RFT prioritises the health and happiness of its workforce.

Ron Finemore Transport is a beacon of excellence, recognised nationally for its commitment to safety, innovation, service, and family-based culture. Picture supplied

For those seeking not just a job but a community, RFT's social club events offer a fun and family-friendly environment, creating opportunities for camaraderie and connection throughout the year.

Ron Finemore Transport is not just a workplace; it's a community built on shared values, commitment to excellence, and a vision for a future where growth opportunities are endless.

