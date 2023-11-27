'We are deeply concerned': Tensions emerge as Eastern Hill plan voted on

A CONTROVERSIAL master plan for Eastern Hill has won approval from Albury Council after an hour-long debate.
The blueprint was supported 8-1 with councillor Stuart Baker the only naysayer, expressing dismay with the process which he described as "biased and flawed".
The plan had created division because of proposals for mountain bike tracks on the slopes and that split was reflected in speakers to a council forum before the meeting on Monday November 27.
Albury Wodonga Mountain Bikers president Trent Parker joined fellow riders Amanda Giblin and Sarah Heazlewood in supporting the plan, while Friends of Eastern Hill members Digby Jacobs and Marcella Larson-Banks, along with Wiradjuri elders representative Ruth Davys spoke against.
Ms Davys was frustrated an Aboriginal heritage analysis was not being done before the master plan's adoption.
"We are deeply concerned by the irreversible harm to country that could be caused by this proposal," Ms Davys said.
In response Greens councillor Ashley Edwards added two clauses to the original motion that specified a full Aboriginal cultural heritage assessment being undertaken before detailed designs occurred and that consultation with the community and the city's Aboriginal advisory committee also precede further action.
The council's city landscapes manager David Costello said it was possible that shared trails for bike riders and walkers may not be developed if Aboriginal artefacts are found.
"It could be that the shared use trails might not proceed at all if there was significant impacts identified," Mr Costello said.
Councillor David Thurley stressed the hill plan was preliminary with proposed projects having no budget and needing further approvals.
"This process is not finished tonight, that it's suddenly open slather and anything in the plan can be done," Cr Thurley said.
"At the moment we don't have a budget for any of this work, so council has to approve a budget allocation for all of this work, we don't have any detailed design so we can't even tell how much it might cost.
"Until we have those things nothing further will really happen."
Cr Edwards said her decision to support the plan had not been an easy one but she noted mountain bike trails had been removed.
"Eastern Hill is a beautiful place and should be accessible for everyone, not just those who access it now, however I don't want to see more bikes on Eastern Hill," Cr Edwards said.
"I don't think this plan will mean more bikes, but it may mean that more people get to share this place."
Cr Baker said he was left disillusioned and had lost his zest for being a councillor.
He flagged the possibility of an external inquiry into the process and a rescission motion, saying the methods had fuelled community mistrust.
Cr Baker asked staff a series of questions about the consultation and online questions and responses.
A query about whether any "conflicts of interest had been identified within project teams" who worked on the plan prompted councillor Darren Cameron to suggest a code requiring staff to be treated with respect was close to being breached.
"The staff have a right to come here and do their jobs and not be vilified and not be badgered or spoken to in an aggressive tone," Cr Cameron said.
Cr Baker replied he had not said anything detrimental about anyone.
Council chief executive Frank Zaknich said he had received no correspondence about an alleged conflict of interest.
Cr Cameron, in outlining his support, went on the attack against Facebook administrators he said were "allowing pictures of Albury City Council employees and their children to be posted...in a most derogatory way.....that is absolutely outrageous".
"That sort of behaviour wins you no friends in arguing your case," Cr Cameron said.
