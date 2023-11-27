Armed robber jailed after waving metal bar at North East fuel station worker

A man who held up a Rutherglen petrol station while armed with a metal bar has been jailed for more than a year.
The female victim had been emptying expired drinks and walked back into the business.
Hartley watched as she reentered and got out of a Ford Falcon, ran inside while holding the weapon and a green shopping bag, and said "I'm not f---ing around, give me all the money in the till and the smokes".
The victim put her hands up and said "all right, I'll do whatever you want".
Hartley gave the woman the bag and waved the crowbar at her, causing her fear.
Her hands shook as she put cash and cigarettes into the bag as Hartley yelled "hurry up, hurry up".
The 23-year-old took the bag, worth $1017, and sped west towards Corowa at high speed.
Despite the incident, Hartley kept wearing the same distinctive Tommy Hilfiger hoodie and committed a fuel theft at Corowa at 11pm.
He then drove to his grandmother's house in Boorowa.
Police found the Ford Falcon Hartley had been using on March 22 following a crash, with the Tommy Hilfiger jumper in the boot.
The green Woolworths bag used in the armed robbery was also found.
Enquiries led the NSW officers to the Civic Motor Inn at Cowra, where Hartley was arrested for incidents in that state.
"The accused advised that although he did not recall committing the armed robbery, he was the male in the CCTV," the County Court heard.
The 23-year-old also said he couldn't recall the petrol drive-off.
Hartley has previously been jailed for other armed robberies.
Judge Sarah Leighfield jailed Hartley for 14 months for the Rutherglen incident.
He must complete a community corrections order for 18 months after he has been released.
Hartley had already served about eight months on remand awaiting sentence.
He is likely to face charges in NSW following his release in Victoria.
