Shoving back and forwards about parked cars led to head smashed into unit window

An East Albury man got into a push-and-shove dispute with a neighbour over parked cars that ended with the victim's head smashing into a unit window.
Albury Local Court was told on Monday, November 27, that Richard Chad Jeremy Thomson had begun arguing with him over a lack of "respect" shown by the victim's friends.
"Do you want to make it an issue?" Thomson asked the victim as he approached them in an area between their Mountford Crescent units, where several cars had been parked.
"I have an issue with you guys not f---ing respecting any part of this property."
Thomson continue to argue with the other man about the way his friend's cars were parked, claiming this was blocking access to his garage.
The incident took place at the units on October 1 around 6.30pm.
The victim swore back at Thomson, telling him he wasn't scared and that "you're getting me done for assault".
In response, Thomson, 46, who pleaded guilty to assault, walked towards the victim with both arms raised towards him.
He pushed the man, who was heading to his unit, in the back.
"The victim turns around, takes two steps forward (and) pushes the accused in the left upper shoulder," police said.
Thomson then grabbed the man and forced him backwards, causing his head to smash into the back window of Thomson's home.
While the window broke, the man did not suffer any injuries.
Defence lawyer Eva Medcraft said it conceded the assault was "not an insignificant example of the offence".
But Ms Medcraft said it was also clear that Thomson and the victim were "equally involved" in the push-and-shove that led up to the assault.
Ms McLaughlin, on sentence, told Thomson he was a "mature man" who had "not been before the court before" and would know he acted inappropriately.
But Thomson had to receive an adequate, appropriate punishment, she said.
"The conduct of men dealing with neighbourhood disputes by way of assault ... could not be dealt with by way of not recording a conviction."
Thomson was convicted and fined $580.
