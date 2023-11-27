Pulled a knife, threatened 'I'll kill you' and threw a brick at her head

Years upon years of domestic violence culminated in a Wymah woman fearing she one day would be killed by Mark David Evans.
The Lavington man admitted with his guilty pleas that he had more recently threatened her with a knife, tried to throw a brick at her head and made several threats to kill.
But the long-bearded 52-year-old displayed no remorse or insight, either to Albury Local Court or to NSW Community Corrections in the preparation of a sentence assessment report.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said the court simply could not make any findings of special circumstances in Evans' case, given he quite clearly stated he would not abide by any orders requiring him to take part in community-based rehabilitation programs.
Because of that, Evans, who appeared on Monday, November 27, via a video link to Junee jail, had to be given full-time custody.
Evans was handed a 14-month jail term, with a non-parole period of 10 months.
With 110 days already served in custody, bail refused, he will remain behind bars until June 9, 2024.
Evans previously pleaded guilty to charges of being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and domestic violence-related counts of common assault and intimidation.
Ms McLaughlin said it was a "significant" though not serious example of being armed with intent, but the assault and intimidation were serious.
She said the sentencing report revealed Evans had "very poor prospects of rehabilitation".
All that was in his favour was a lack of offending since the 1990s.
At one point, Ms McLaughlin had Evans' video link muted because he was repeatedly making non-verbal noises
The court was told Evans and the woman, 47, separated at the end of 2022.
She described to police - who anticipate further charges will be laid over other incidents - how he had been violent towards her throughout their 18 years together.
Around Christmas, 2020, they were at home in Wymah, with their son.
Evans drank a large amount of alcohol across the day, including a carton of beer and a bottle of whiskey.
The couple began arguing in the kitchen, as she had told him she doubted he would be in a fit state to attend work the following day.
"It is at this time that the accused has grabbed a knife from the kitchen," police said.
"The accused has held the knife out towards the victim and was standing approximately one metre away."
Evans told the woman "I'm gonna kill you, you dog".
He left the kitchen, so she used the opportunity to escape the house.
The woman later told police that this one of "many incidents" where she had feared for her life.
The assault charge related to an incident on May 19 this year, when Evans and the woman met at the Green Door Motel in Wagga Road, Lavington, where he was now staying.
That was to rendezvous with a mobile mechanic to get repairs done on both their cars.
Evans then told her that she had to pay the $600 cost for repairs to his vehicle.
She refused, infuriating him.
"(Evans) has picked up a brick and thrown it at the victim."
She managed to avoid it just in time, so Evans grabbed the brick again and swung it at her at head-level.
"The victim had to quickly duck, causing her to fall to the ground for her protection."
Evans told her that if "I wanted to hit you with it, I would have hit you with it".
The intimidation began with a series of 15 phone calls he made to the victim on August 9, with some answered and some ignored.
During one of the calls, which was recorded, Evans said: "I'll put a bullet in you and rape your corpse."
On August 18, Evans called her 18 times, in one saying: "Give me 20 grand or I'm gonna kill you."
Police arrested Evans at the motel later that evening.
"The accused experiences sovereign citizen ideations and does not identify as a person," police said, "so therefore he was not offered the opportunity to participate in an interview."
