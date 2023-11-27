The Border Mail
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime
Graphic Content

Pulled a knife, threatened 'I'll kill you' and threw a brick at her head

By Albury Court
November 28 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pulled a knife, threatened 'I'll kill you' and threw a brick at her head
Pulled a knife, threatened 'I'll kill you' and threw a brick at her head

Years upon years of domestic violence culminated in a Wymah woman fearing she one day would be killed by Mark David Evans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.