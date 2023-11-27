The Border Mailsport
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Albury Racing Club to host next year's $150,000 Country Championships Qualifier

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated November 27 2023 - 7:10pm, first published 5:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ron Stubbs-trained Bianco Vilano winning the Country Championships Qualifier at Albury racecourse in February. Picture by James Wiltshire
The Ron Stubbs-trained Bianco Vilano winning the Country Championships Qualifier at Albury racecourse in February. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury Racing Club will host the lucrative $150,000 Country Championships Qualifier for the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) for a second successive year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.