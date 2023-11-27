RISING STAR: Goldsworthy's Giant AFLW season celebrated at W Awards

Zarlie Goldsworthy has capped off a season she'll never forget after being crowned the 2023 AFLW Rising Star at the W Awards in Melbourne on Monday night.
The 19-year-old former Murray Bushranger and Lavington Panther continued her history-making year to become the first Greater Western Sydney player to win the award across both the AFLW and AFL competitions.
Goldsworthy narrowly overcame Swans' ruck Ally Morphett by one vote in a thrilling count, polling 41 of a possible 50 votes.
In just her second AFLW season, the skilled midfielder recently became the Giants' youngest Gabrielle Trainor Medal recipient and was also selected in the 2023 All Australian Squad.
With 13 goals, Goldsworthy was the Giants' leading goal kicker this season, also averaging 18.3 disposals and 6.6 tackles.
Her Rising Star nomination came following her round two performance against Melbourne, where she racked up 18 disposals.
"After seeing the hard work that Zarlie puts in, it's fantastic to see her rewarded with the Rising Star award," Giants' head of women's football Briana Harvey said.
"Last year we saw glimpses of her talent and this year she's taken her game to another level and it's exciting to know she's got so much growth in her at just 19 years of age.
"While the award recognises the stars of the future, it's clear to see Zarlie is already one of the elite players in the competition and we can't wait to have her running around in orange and charcoal well into the future.
"I'd also like to acknowledge Zarlie in making the All Australian squad, along with teammate Tarni Evans, a fantastic achievement for two young players with such long and bright careers ahead."
Having also represented the young Matildas as a junior, Goldsworthy was selected by the Giants at pick 20 in the 2022 draft.
She has signed a four-year contract extension with GWS.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.