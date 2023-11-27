Vulnerable Wodonga man has shoes stolen after assault threats made

A man will face court next year after the broad daylight robbery of a vulnerable Wodonga man.
Police were alerted after the accused man demanded Nike runners from the victim near Elgins Hotel.
Threats were allegedly made to assault the victim about 12.45pm during the November 19 incident.
The man handed over his shoes.
Detectives attended and arrested a man near the Blazing Stump Hotel two days later.
The shoes were recovered.
The man was charged with assault and intimidation related offences and was bailed.
He will appear in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on March 5.
