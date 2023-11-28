Border students join 5000-strong Schools Spectacular song and dance event

IN A sea of song and dance, the Border was proudly represented at the 40th annual Schools Spectacular in Sydney.
Students from Albury High School, James Fallon High School, Murray High School, Glenroy Public School, Table Top Public School, Lavington East Public School and Albury Public School were among a staggering 5000 participants in the showcase of state public school talent at the Qantas Credit Union Arena on Friday, November 24, and Saturday, November 25.
Schools Spectacular involves a cast of 2300 dancers, a combined choir of 2500, an 80-piece symphony orchestra and a 25-piece stage band.
Albury High School took 16 students, from Years 7-12, who were part of either the mass choir or the dance ensemble.
Students from Murray High School, Glenroy Public School, Table Top Public School, Lavington East Public School and Albury Public School were also part of the choir.
Albury High School head teacher creative and performing arts Mardi Sergi said it was an extraordinary experience for the students and the audience.
"It was the 40th anniversary of Schools Spectacular so that made it pretty special," she said.
"It showcased performers from earlier shows but also presented this year's show with 5000 students."
Finley High School also took a cohort of students from the Riverina.
The Schools Spectacular has been highlighting the talents of NSW public school students since 1984.
It has taken place annually at Qantas Credit Union Arena (formerly known as the Sydney Entertainment Centre) since 1984 but was held at the Qudos Bank Arena in 2016.
A Guinness World Record was set in 2016 for the Largest Amateur Variety Act, which involved more than 5300 students.
Schools Spectacular will be televised nationally on Channel 7 on Saturday, December 9.
