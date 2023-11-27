Expensive blaze as truck towing vehicles engulfed by fire on Hume Freeway

A truck towing vehicles has been destroyed during a costly fire on the Hume Freeway.
Fire crews were called to the incident at Boralma, between Wangaratta and Springhurst, about 3.40pm on Monday.
Photographs from the scene appear to show a flatbed truck towing multiple vehicles, including a utility, caravan and van, alight.
All of the items were engulfed during the November 27 blaze, with flames spreading to grass and scrub.
A CFA spokeswoman said the incident was under control after about half an hour.
"CFA alongside FRV responded to a truck fire spreading to grass on the Hume Freeway in Boralma at around 3.37pm on November 27," the spokeswoman said.
"CFA units from Wangaratta, Wangaratta North, Eldorado, Bowser and Springhurst attended.
"Victoria Police were also on scene for traffic control.
"The incident was under control at 4.08pm."
The fire led to diversions and delays while the fire was extinguished and the scene cleared.
