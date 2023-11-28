Group charged after boy suffered serious stab wounds in North East

Three youths have been arrested and charged following an incident in which a boy was stabbed in Wangaratta.
Police said the victim had been with an 18-year-old, who was assaulted during the incident.
The stabbed youth was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and has undergone multiple surgeries.
The youth's condition had initially been listed as critical but improved.
He will continue to suffer ongoing issues.
Police have arrested and charged three teenagers with affray over the fight.
Nobody has been charged over the actual stabbing.
The group will face a court at a later date.
