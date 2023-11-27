Wayne Barber Memorial Golf Day to raise funds for Cancer Centre

A charity golf tournament to honour the memory of Wayne Barber will be held on Thursday with all proceeds going to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.
The inaugural Wayne Barber Memorial Golf Day was staged last year with 80 participants which raised $5000 for the Trust Fund.
Barber was The Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) Albury Wodonga Chapter chairman for almost 15-years and a member for more than two decades.
He passed away from cancer in July 2021.
Barber's son, Brent, is once again helping to coordinate the event at the Albury Commercial Golf Club and revealed several new initiatives to help raise additional funds this year.
"We had 16 teams of four for the 4-ball ambrose last year and we expect that to increase to 23 on Thursday," Barber said.
"Last year we had people travel from both Melbourne and Sydney which will be the same again this year.
"We are fortunate to have FAAA CEO, Sarah Abood, take time out of her busy schedule to attend as well.
"If you are not a fan of golf we have also introduced Yoga and Meditation on the golf course run by Ardor Albury with more than 25 people so far preferring the non-golfing option.
"Last year we were able to donate $5000 to the Cancer Centre which we are hoping to increase significantly.
"Most people would have had family or friends touched by cancer and we are fortunate to have a purpose built integrated cancer centre on the Border which provides best practice cancer care.
"We have 30 different sponsors from the Financial Services industry, including a major sponsor this year, in Allan Gray Australia.
"We will also be having a post golf function at Brady's Hotel and supporting its 'Keg For A Cause' to assist with raising further funds for the cancer trust."
Anybody interested in attending on Thursday can contact Barber on (02) 6056 2229.
