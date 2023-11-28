Now this is commitment to the cause, teenager leaves no stone unturned

Dual Wodonga best and fairest Josh Mathey will start a pre-season with Collingwood VFL on Tuesday night.
And there's no questioning the teenager's commitment as he worked half a day as a third-year plumbing apprentice before making the three and a half hour trip.
He will drive back after training and return to work on Wednesday.
The Pies also train on Saturday, so Mathey will travel after work on Friday and stay with family.
"It's a lot of travel, but I was never going to turn down the opportunity, especially being a Collingwood supporter," he said.
Mathey has been offered only a trial, so there's no guarantee he will be offered a list spot for next year.
"I want to play as high a level as possible," he suggested.
"It will be good to see what the level of training is like at that next step up, learn new habits from experienced and quality players, so if I do come back to Wodonga, I can bring that with me."
The solidly built on-baller has racked up 49 senior games with the Bulldogs, winning the 2021 best and fairest on debut and backing it up with his second this year.
It's extremely rare for a player in the powerful Ovens and Murray to win two best and fairests while still a teenager. Mathey turns 20 next month.
"This year I worked hard on my leadership side and bringing team-mates into the game, as well as imposing myself more on a game," he explained.
"It sounds strange (being so young myself) but I was able to help the younger guys as they became senior players."
