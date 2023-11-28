'I'm still pinching myself': Goldsworthy reflects on her breakout AFLW season

After a whirlwind few months, border AFLW star Zarlie Goldsworthy admits she's still pinching herself at the thought of what she has achieved.
It's been a sensational breakout season for the 19-year-old Giant, who on top of recently becoming the youngest recipient of Greater Western Sydney's Gabrielle Trainor Medal, was named the first player in club history to be crowned the league's Rising Star.
"I was shocked, I'm still pinching myself," Goldsworthy told The Border Mail.
"I wasn't expecting it at all.
"We're a very young group and I definitely don't think I'll be the only one to be up there on that stage."
It wasn't long before her phone was lighting up with calls and messages from home.
"They're still filtering in," she said.
"I've got a huge support crew down in Albury and I absolutely love them.
"I'm incredibly lucky."
The former Murray Bushranger and Lavington Panther booted 13 goals to finish the season as the Giants' leading goal scorer.
With an average of 18.3 disposals, 6.6 tackles and 2.1 clearances across the 10 games, Goldsworthy's stellar efforts also led to her selection in the 2023 All Australian Squad.
"I was definitely not expecting that, so to be recognised is amazing," she said.
"It's a huge honour and I don't think I've sat down and reflected on it all yet.
"I can't wait to get back into preseason, get back in the gym and see what else I can do next year."
Having now completed her second season after being selected by the Giants at pick number 20 in the 2022 draft, she admits her confidence continues to grow.
"I felt a lot more well-rounded with my body and felt physically a bit fitter and stronger," she said.
The teenage sensation has had plenty of guidance at the club since making the move to Sydney, including from Holbrook export and four-time Gabrielle Trainor Medallist Alyce Parker.
"We have a really great group and a great leadership group with the likes of Alyce, Alicia Eva and Nicola Barr and they've all taken me under their wing.
"Barrsy was probably one of the first people I called after the award."
Goldsworthy has signed a four-year contract extension with GWS.
