The Border Mail
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Caravan park fail: Councillors divided on North East campsite bid

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated November 29 2023 - 8:23am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A proposal to erect camping amenities and a cabin on this 58-hectare site 1.5 kilometres south of the existing Kergunyah Caravan Park has been refused. Picture supplied
A proposal to erect camping amenities and a cabin on this 58-hectare site 1.5 kilometres south of the existing Kergunyah Caravan Park has been refused. Picture supplied

A proposal to turn part of a Kergunyah property into a caravan park and camping ground has been narrowly defeated by councillors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help