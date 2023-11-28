Glenda's philosophy for playing good golf is something all players can adopt

Howlong Golf Resort's Glenda Hoskin has won a national title.
Hoskin claimed the ladies' crown at the Australian Veterans Championship in Canberra.
"It's a great honour and I feel very lucky," Hoskin said modestly.
"I've played golf for a long time and am very happy about it."
The Border player won the 54-hole event, which was contested at Gungahlin Lakes, Gold Creek and Queanbeyan.
The first round was played in difficult conditions with surface water on the course after rain, but Hoskin then revelled at the challenging Gold Creek layout, firing a superb six-over par 78.
The eight handicapper followed it with 81 at Queanbeyan to claim the national individual title.
"I just try to be straight with my drives, chipping and putting are probably my strengths," Hoskin added.
More than 200 men and women contested the popular titles.
The family has strong sporting bloodlines with Glenda's granddaughter Ebony Hoskin playing for NSW in cricket.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.