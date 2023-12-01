Discover this unique home featuring design brilliance

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 4
Discover the modern luxury in this architectural masterpiece recently renovated in 2022 by local Shaw Quality Builders and designed by Akimbo Architecture.
This distinctive pod-style home in the heart of Eastern View Estate prioritises privacy, and has five bedrooms and three living spaces. The striking timber elements, bold lines and custom windows showcase east-facing views towards the Murray River.
The kitchen showcases the porcelain island bench which provides space to create, serve and entertain while appreciating the panoramic view. The walk-in pantry includes Caesarstone benches, ample storage for appliances as well as a second Miele dishwasher.
The children's wing has three bedrooms off a central hallway, sharing a charming bathroom. The fourth bedroom, designed with a lounge, walk-in robe, and ensuite, serves as a perfect retreat for teenagers or guests.
The master suite is positioned at the top of the home. It includes a large ensuite and a private veranda overlooking a courtyard.
Outside, there are well-established gardens, mature trees, an inground pool, and two alfresco areas. A large rear two-bay shed accommodates storage needs for boats or caravans, complementing the double garage at the front of the home.
