The Border Mail
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Property

Discover this unique home featuring design brilliance

December 1 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Discover the modern luxury in this architectural masterpiece recently renovated in 2022 by local Shaw Quality Builders and designed by Akimbo Architecture. Picture supplied.
Discover the modern luxury in this architectural masterpiece recently renovated in 2022 by local Shaw Quality Builders and designed by Akimbo Architecture. Picture supplied.

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 4

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.