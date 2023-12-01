One-of-a-kind living experience in Howlong

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Situated in the heart of Howlong, this property offers the best of both worlds - tranquility and convenience - while showcasing exquisite architectural design, ensuring a truly one-of-a-kind living experience.
Stunning features include the pitched ceiling in the living space allowing for lovely natural light.
There are three generous bedrooms, with the master suite featuring a walk in robe and a private ensuite. The additional multipurpose room includes the laundry and is perfect for a home office or art studio.
The clever design seamlessly integrates indoor living with outdoor entertaining, perfect for hosting gatherings or simply relaxing with family and friends.
The polished concrete floors add a touch of sophistication, while the double glazed windows ensure optimal energy efficiency.
The lock-up garage with internal access provides secure accommodation for two vehicles and additional storage.
Established gardens offer a serene and peaceful retreat. The garden shed provides storage space, while the 4000L water tank promotes sustainable living.
Enjoy being close to the picturesque Murray River, as well as local shops, schools, and sporting fields, with Albury just a short 25-minute drive away.
