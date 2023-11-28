Wurtz proves too strong for Landy, but Spencer pips Bulle in thrilling finish

Wurtz posted a comfortable win over Landy in the Tuesday ladies section one tennis competition.
Dianne Wurtz, Jennie Kotzur, Trish Scammell and Janny Molesworth snared a four-two set victory, claiming 33 games to 22.
Sands scored a similar win over Bourke.
Danielle Sands, Trish Moore, Carol Sewell and Melissa Crothers combined in the win, four sets to two and 31 games to two.
Spencer and Bulle contested the closest match.
Marianne Spencer, Helen Milton, Jenny McInerney and Gail McNeill proved too strong, although the teams captured three sets apiece, but prevailed 37 games to 34.
Meanwhile in section two, Howard and Semmler played out a thriller with only one game splitting the pair.
Howard's Caroline Staughton, Joy Lee, Ordette Mannering and Tina Mitchell claimed the victory, three sets apiece and 25 games to 24.
And Dihood claimed two tie-breaker wins 6-5 to earn a strong victory over Huckstepp.
Dihood scored a five-one set win, along with 33 games 26.
