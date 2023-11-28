Lights, cameras ... action: Council votes to push ahead with CCTV

Beechworth police were unable to attend a community forum on crime because they were "too flat out attending a violent offence all night", it has been revealed.
The revelation came to light at a council debate over whether CCTV cameras should be installed across Indigo Shire.
Deputy mayor Bernard Gaffney was addressing a claim that crime statistics in the shire weren't as alarming as had been suggested in a statewide study.
"Beechworth police were unable to attend the neighbourhood policing forum on November 8 because they had spent most of the night prior attending a serious domestic violence offence," Cr Gaffney said.
Cr Gaffney, who has previously supported the idea of more security, was speaking to a recommendation that Indigo Council installs CCTV on council buildings and assets as deemed suitable by council officers and Victoria Police.
He then moved an amended motion.
"I move that Indigo Shire Council purchase two CCTV cameras in the 2024-2025 budget at a cost of no more than $5000 per camera," Cr Gaffney said.
"These cameras will be available for installation by Victoria Police Local Area Command across the shire to keep our communities safe."
Speaking to his amended motion, Cr Gaffney said: "We have a low crime rate, and we want it to stay that way.
"We have had an increase in reported crime of 18.9 per cent over the past 12 months ... this is not sustainable.
"There was a large increase in reported domestic violence and intervention orders breached."
Opposing the motion, Cr Sue Gold said she held concerns the change in motion "pre-empts our budget process" and that the council had not received a formal request or report from police.
"I think our ratepayers expect us to consider how we spend their rates in a much more holistic way than determining at very short notice to spend some of that budget," Cr Gold said.
"If this is a valuable asset to the police, I would have thought the police would purchase the cameras themselves."
Cr Gaffney said: "An example given by Sergeant (Mick) Savage at the last local policing forum was, how would that victim feel that Indigo Shire couldn't cough up $10,000 to protect her and her family?
"It's a community-driven thing, it's not something I just dreamt up."
A report prepared by the council said earlier this year a spate of burglaries and break-ins occurred in Beechworth.
Community members had contacted the council reporting antisocial and criminal behaviour, littering, tagging, vandalism and drunkenness.
"This behaviour is reported to occur around Lake Sambell, Mayday, the Chinese Gardens, Railway Goods Shed precinct, bike trails and the Rotary Park," the report said.
"Some community members have indicated support for the installation of CCTVs are an effective tool in identifying criminals and offenders."
Crime statistics released in June showed Beechworth recorded the highest number of offences with 192 incidents, followed by Rutherglen and Chiltern.
The most prevalent offence involves breaches of family violence orders, followed by thefts and non-residential break-ins.
The report showed 36 per cent of crimes were committed in public places, with 64 per cent happening on private property.
A Victoria Police community sentiment survey conducted between March 31 and May 7 drew 10,996 responses.
The top responses for how to improve community safety were more police presence and patrols in public places, increased night patrolling, more CCTV and security cameras, and better lighting on streets and at public places.
The motion to install cameras was carried with mayor Sophie Price and councillors Gaffney, Roberta Horne, Peter Croucher and Emmerick Teissl voting for, with Cr Gold opposed.
