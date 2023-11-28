The Border Mail
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Police team up with school and gym for student fitness challenge

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 28 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Policeman Julian Jory and student Archie Hunter, 15, completing one of the exercises on Tuesday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Policeman Julian Jory and student Archie Hunter, 15, completing one of the exercises on Tuesday. Picture by Mark Jesser

Police and special needs students have teamed up for an event supporting Special Olympics Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.