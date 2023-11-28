Police team up with school and gym for student fitness challenge

Police and special needs students have teamed up for an event supporting Special Olympics Victoria.
The Chief's Challenge, hosted at the Crossfit TMA in Wodonga on Tuesday, involved about 15 students and police officers working at exercise stations at the gym.
Leading Senior Constable Rachael Kelly said the Belvoir Special School attendees had a positive experience during the November 28 event.
"We worked in partnership with the gym with the aim of having fun, breaking down barriers, and exposing students to the gym," she said.
"There were 10 exercise stations set up and we worked for 30 seconds on each one.
"The kids had a fantastic time, they did really well.
"There was a pull up challenge between one of our officers and a student, and the student absolutely smashed our guy."
Gym manager Travis Willcox said the business was keen to support those with disabilities into the future.
"I spoke to the principal at Belvoir and said if there's an opportunity for ongoing support and training with the children and teenagers, we're happy to continue that," he said.
"It's a great way to make connections.
"We were approached by Rachael about two months ago and we were keen to work together with the police."
The fitness event was followed by a barbecue at the school.
The event was part of the Chief's Challenge in the lead up to International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Sunday, December 3.
