Search of man's home finds items stolen from primary schools

A man found with multiple items stolen from North East schools has been hit with a heavy fine, with a magistrate noting such offending was "disgraceful".
Police searched Mayson Duncan's home at Moyhu on August 2 and found three iPads, a grey tradesman's trailer and two orange lights.
The iPads were taken from Yarrunga Primary School in late July, the trailer had been stolen at Glenrowan on July 21, and the orange lights were taken from Myrrhee Primary School on July 31.
Duncan was arrested and interviewed and admitted to retention of stolen goods in the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Monday, November 27.
Duncan said he had paid $200 for the iPads but didn't want to say who had stolen them.
He said he was shocked to learn where the devices had been stolen from, as his kids had previously gone to the school.
He had been charged with burglary offences, but those charges were dropped.
It's not alleged he thieved the items, just that he possessed them.
The court heard Duncan, who suffered serious injuries in a drink and drug driving crash on August 24 last year, had a steel pelvis, steel femur, and spinal injuries which left him almost bedridden.
His former partner, who appeared in court, said he wouldn't have been able to steal the items given his injuries.
Magistrate Peter Dunn noted the impact of the offending.
"It's disgraceful to steal anything really, or possession of stolen goods .... particularly from schools," he said.
"And some poor tradesman, hopefully he's got his trailer back now."
Duncan was fined $3500 with conviction.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.