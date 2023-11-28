The Border Mailsport
It's not good as Gold for Albury as Galahs prove too strong in tennis

By Trish Moore
November 28 2023 - 3:32pm
Jennie Kotzur played in Wurtz's win in the Tuesday ladies. Picture by James Wiltshire
Forrest Hill Galahs toppled Albury Gold in section two men's Albury Tennis Association pennant on Saturday.

