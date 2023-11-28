It's not good as Gold for Albury as Galahs prove too strong in tennis

Forrest Hill Galahs toppled Albury Gold in section two men's Albury Tennis Association pennant on Saturday.
Siblings Graeme and Ken Wurtz joined Peter Simpson and Luke Brawley in the win, five sets to one and 43 games to 27.
Meanwhile, Albury Heart's Zac Smith, Chris Mitchell, Brendan Hoffman and Brett Kohlhagen posted a similar result, defeating St Patrick's five sets to one, 45 games to 26.
In section 3A, Forrest Hill Tigers defeated Albury Greys.
Wayne Bodycott and Andrew Gibson were undefeated in the four-two set win, 43 games to 31.
Wodonga Pirates defeated Forrest Hill Blues by a similar margin.
The Pirates posted four sets to two, racking up 43 games to 32.
Chris Rokahr starred for the Pirates, claiming all three sets.
Thurgoona Jade had a convincing win against Forrest Hill Rosellas.
Jade won five sets to one, 46 games to 24.
And in section 3B, Wodonga Knights won a thriller against Albury Tigers.
Sam Giltrap, Hunter Harnett and Zach Tamburini claimed the victory, although the teams snared three sets apiece, with the Knights taking one more game (37-36).
Thurgoona Wolves' Ram Kugathasan, Will Sackett, Kevin Dove and Daniel Steer had a strongly contested match against St Patrick's, also sharing three sets apiece, while claiming 42 games to 37.
And Thurgoona Bears beat Wodonga Bears.
It was a convincing display, five sets to one and 45 games to 25.
Meanwhile a Veterans event will be held on Sunday, December 3, at the Albury Tennis Association.
Entries can be made to alburytennis1@bigpond.com
