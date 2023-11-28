Man warned cops before driving straight at their vehicle, forcing 'evasive action'

A man clearly drunk in the hours after being ordered to leave his ex-girlfriend's home later tried to drive his ute directly at a police car in Henty.
Officers had been searching for him ever since a flatmate of the Lavington woman called police to say he'd got into their home while they were out.
Police eventually found him pulled over in Comer Street, Henty, on February 1 at 1.42am.
The woman had told him the previous evening that she no longer wanted to continue their brief relationship.
When police approached David William Miller's blue Holden Rodeo, the now 29-year-old issued a warning.
"I wouldn't come any closer if I was you, and get your car out of the way unless you want it smashed into," he said.
Miller then started the ute and began to drive directly at the police vehicle.
"Police had no option but to manoeuvre their vehicle, to avoid the accused's vehicle colliding with (them)."
Miller, now living in Sydney, appeared in Albury Local Court on Tuesday for sentence.
He had previously pleaded guilty to stalking or intimidation, drive a motor vehicle to menace another, dangerous driving and prolong loss of traction.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told how after driving at police, Miller accelerated north and then left the road, hitting a small tree.
He reversed into another tree before driving east on Rosler Parade, towards the Olympic Highway.
On sighting police, Miller began to drive past then briefly stopped.
"Do you really want me to drive head on into you? Maybe I will just hit a tree and die," he said.
"I know that you are tracking my mobile phone, so that will go off now."
Just before 2am, Miller's ute was sighted travelling at between 80kmh and 90kmh in a 50kmh speed zone in Henty, then police saw him stopped again, this time outside the Henty hospital.
They told him to stay put, but Miller ignored the direction.
"The accused then drove at speed close to police while leaning out his driver's window and swearing at police before conducting a burn-out, resulting in two full revolutions of the vehicle's tyres before speeding west down Comer Street."
Later, the officers were unsuccessful in an attempt to block his ute in, so when he drove off again they decided not to pursue him.
Miller went to the Wagga hospital about 5am and was admitted under the NSW Mental Health Act, with concerns about a possible intention to self-harm.
Ms McLaughlin said the menacing driving charge was a more serious example of the offence, given the officers "had to take evasive action in order to avoid a collision".
"Ultimately, the police were so concerned about your driving they made the decision not to pursue you," she said.
Defence lawyer David Barron said Miller had asked him to apologise on his behalf to the police, to others affected by his offending and to the court.
"This really has been a turning point in his life, he's been on a (downward) spiral," he said.
"He was losing a lot of money gambling and he was slowly killing himself drinking."
Mr Barron said Miller had managed to stop the drinking, through a concerted effort with rehabilitation programs, though was "still addressing his gambling" - a weekly habit once in the thousands of dollars was now in the region of $500.
"He's had nine months of sobriety to work on himself," he said.
"My client realises he is standing on the threshold of walking through the side door (of the courtroom) and going into full-time custody."
Mr Barron said giving up alcohol "has been a very good thing in his life".
"He hopes to continue that indefinitely," he said.
Ms McLaughlin said the court had no choice but to impose a custodial sentence.
However, if not for the considerable efforts made by Miller to rehabilitate, that would have involved full-time jail.
Instead, she handed Miller a 12-month intensive corrections order to be served in the community, with a requirement that he complete 100 hours of unpaid work.
Miller was also convicted and fined $2100 and disqualified from driving for 18 months, backdated to when his licence was suspended with his arrest on February 1.
