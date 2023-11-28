The Border Mail
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

'Versatile and effective tool': More mobile surveillance cameras on way

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated November 28 2023 - 7:20pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The mobile security camera parked alongside the Hume Highway in South Albury. It has number plate reading technology.
The mobile security camera parked alongside the Hume Highway in South Albury. It has number plate reading technology.

THE demand for a mobile camera trailer to tackle anti-social behaviour has prompted Albury Council to buy a second unit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help