'Versatile and effective tool': More mobile surveillance cameras on way

THE demand for a mobile camera trailer to tackle anti-social behaviour has prompted Albury Council to buy a second unit.
Councillors agreed this week to spending $160,000 on a new trailer after a report was presented showing the first unit bought in 2022 had been a success in deterring and reducing criminal activity.
Its deployment to Mungabareena Reserve over two periods prevented damaged by four-wheel drives, police reported.
Murray River police district superintendent Paul Smith and crime prevention officer Pat Skinner wrote a joint letter to the council outlining how they valued the mechanical eyes.
"The CCTV trailer fleet has proven to be a versatile and effective tool in addressing a wide range of issues, including anti-social behaviour prevention, anti-terrorism and extremist prevention, traffic and dangerous driving monitoring, making the community feel safe, and overall crime prevention," they wrote.
The need for another CCTV trailer was based on demand, population growth and previous impact.
Around 58 per cent of requests received by council for the trailer could not be met, because of its limited availability and expansion in Albury will be in areas such as Thurgoona, Hamilton Valley and Springdale Heights which lack fixed security cameras.
The second trailer is expected to be operating in the middle of next year.
Also on Monday night, the council awarded a tender to Border firm Premier Building Constructions to construct a new sports pavilion at Melrose Park for $2.69 million.
Club president David Pye welcomed the awarding of the tender but added the new pavilion was not expected to be built until late next year, meaning another season using the shipping containers.
Deputy mayor Steve Bowen noted Premier Constructions was a sponsor of soccer and that had assisted in its tender being under budget.
Premier's price of $2.69 million was lower than six rival bidders, Q1 Constructions, Binding Building, Ultra Project Services, Joss Facility Management, Monarch Building Solutions and Verde Build.
On Tuesday, mayor Kylie King, the only councillor not to speak directly on the Eastern Hill master plan at Monday's meeting, addressed the issue at a media conference.
She defended the level of consultation after criticism it was inadequate.
"I'm quite comfortable that we've considered views, councillors have heard them and sometimes it can be the noisy people, or the people that are very proactive in stepping forward that are heard quite loudly, but I do also hear from other members of our community," Cr King said.
In response to councillor Stuart Baker flagging the need for an external inquiry into the process, Cr King said she "would need to hear more about his detailed concerns, why he thinks that might be an avenue he wanted to pursue".
"My personal view is that there has been a consultation period, we've listened to some of the feedback in terms of including some of that consultation and we've considered a whole range of views and councillors voted 8-1 to endorse the master plan," Cr King said.
