Indigo, Wangaratta, Alpine leaders settled as councillors have their say

Councillor Bernard Gaffney was unanimously re-elected as Indigo Shire deputy mayor on Tuesday night.
Cr Gaffney was nominated by councillor Peter Croucher and seconded by councillor Emmerick Teissl.
Indigo mayor Sophie Price, winning last year on a two-year term, did not face re-election on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees was re-elected as mayor on Tuesday night, November 28.
Cr Rees received votes from councillors Ashlee Fitzpatrick, Irene Grant and Harvey Benton - a four-vote majority.
Harvey Benton was then voted in as deputy mayor with support from the same councillors, replacing Harry Bussell who seconded Cr Benton's nomination.
Last year after being re-elected, Cr Rees announced if he was elected again this year he would stand down from council at the end of his term in November 2024 to focus on his business and family.
At Bright on Tuesday night, incumbent Alpine Shire mayor John Forsyth retained his leadership after being the only nominee for mayor.
Deputy mayor Simon Kelley was also elected without contest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.