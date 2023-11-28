The Border Mail
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Indigo, Wangaratta, Alpine leaders settled as councillors have their say

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated November 28 2023 - 8:40pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bernard Gaffney was placed to be Indigo Shire deputy mayor for another year, Picture by Mark Jesser
Bernard Gaffney was placed to be Indigo Shire deputy mayor for another year, Picture by Mark Jesser

Councillor Bernard Gaffney was unanimously re-elected as Indigo Shire deputy mayor on Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.