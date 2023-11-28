Faith under fire: community invited to join Albury-Wodonga prayer breakfast

There have been many many times in Jenny Jensen's life that faith has helped her pull through.
Like grappling with a newborn baby girl fighting for life and, later, enduring the cruel grief of a dying son.
But it was in Israel last month that she was to face the real trial by fire after a terrorist attack saw the country plunged into war while she was enjoying a peaceful sojourn to the Holy Land.
As she sat in the bomb shelter in Jerusalem and listened to the rockets explode overhead, fear erupted in her heart but it was quickly quelled by the faith and trust she had in prayer - "and peace came over me".
It's why the upcoming 10th anniversary of the Albury Wodonga Prayer Breakfast (AWPB) on Monday, December 4 from 7am at the Albury Entertainment Centre will hold a particularly special place in her heart and spiritual soul.
As the chair of AWPB, Ms Jensen says in these days of uncertain times and when the world is in turmoil, it's particularly momentous that "we can give thanks for the wonderful country we live in".
Fittingly the theme for this year's non-denominational prayer breakfast is 'Faith Under Fire', with the community invited to come together and listen to the insights of speaker Dr Mark Timlin, who was recognised by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to health care and education in Afghanistan in 2004.
Dr Timlin manages Christian-based charity HOPE Worldwide (Australia), which focuses on international aid and working with vulnerable groups such as seniors and asylum seekers in this country.
He also works as a GP in refugee health, adolescent mental health and prison medicine.
Ms Jensen, who arrived home safely and into the loving arms of her family after the emergency flight out of Tel Aviv, says this has been a year of more prayer across the world than ever before.
She paid tribute to global business leader Wendy Simpson who sparked the idea for a prayer breakfast on the Border a decade ago, and which was then brought to life by Geoff Lowe and Tim Farrah.
Ms Simpson, who spent from 1999 to 2006 working in Shanghai (including the past two years as the Victorian Government trade commissioner for China/North Asia) will join the anniversary breakfast at Albury.
She recalls that when she returned from that stint in Asia, she was struck by "how fortunate we are in Australia to be able to gather and pray publicly ..."
And that was to be the catalyst for a movement that brings together Christian community and business leaders to pray and ask for God's blessing on their communities.
As for Albury-Wodonga, Ms Simpson's theory at the time was that if Gympie (with a then-population of 20,000) was big enough to hold a prayer breakfast, then the regional cities of Albury-Wodonga could take up the opportunity.
She says that the region has produced many national and international leaders and while it has an abundance of natural resources, "the most wonderful thing is the local people".
Ms Jensen says everyone is invited to the Albury-Wodonga event, which "is not defined by where we go, or don't go, on Sundays".
"Let's come together to pray for peace over Albury Wodonga - we would love to see you there," she says.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.