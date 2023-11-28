Court takes stance: Man jailed for 160kmh drive near dangerous Wodonga intersection

A magistrate has taken a strong stance against a driver caught at about 160kmh near a dangerous Wodonga intersection by sending the man to jail.
Magistrate Ian Watkins on Tuesday told Liam James Christiansen, 25, the time had come for the courts to take a strong stance against such behaviour.
The Lavington roof plumber had sped past an off-duty police officer on the Hume Highway on October 8.
The experienced officer had his dashcam operating and read out the plates of Christiansen's black utility as it passed him at 150kmh to 160kmh at Boralma.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard the officer "thought he'd kill himself or someone else".
The information was passed on to Wodonga officers who spotted the northbound vehicle at about 160kmh in the 80km/h section of McKoy Street at 7.28pm.
Calculations showed Christiansen had an average speed of 157kmh over the 47 kilometres between Boralma and Wodonga.
He couldn't give a reason for his actions to police.
Magistrate Ian Watkins on Tuesday, November 28, noted Christiansen had doubled the speed limit in an area where B-doubles and other vehicles crossed the road.
"The police are concerned, the community as a whole are concerned with the increasing road toll," he said.
"I think the time has come when the courts have got to take a strong attitude to this type of offending."
Mr Watkins noted Christiansen had priors.
He ordered he spend a month in jail and banned him from driving for one year.
Christiansen lodged an appeal against the sentence.
He spent about an hour in the cells at the Wodonga police station on Tuesday afternoon before being released on appeal bail.
The 25-year-old was told he couldn't drive pending the appeal.
"Yeah I don't think I deserve to anyway," he said during the November 28 court appearance.
The appeal will be heard in the County Court at a later date.
Christiansen rode away from the police station on a bike after being released.
