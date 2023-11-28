Veteran Albury trainer breaks stable drought with maiden galloper

Albury trainer Kevin Hanley landed his first winner in more than two years after Zuurberg notched an easy victory in the $30,000 Boosted Maiden Handicap, (1000m) at Albury on Tuesday.
Ridden by Jack Martin, Zuurberg was on the quick back-up after running second in a maiden at the Wodonga Cup meeting last Friday.
The race was decimated by scratchings with only four runners facing the starter.
Zuurberg started as the $1.70-favourite and punters who took the short odds never had cause for concern as the gelding cruised to the front at the 200m mark and careered away to win by 2.3-lengths.
Formerly trained by Robbie Griffiths and Mathew de Kock, Zuurberg joined Hanley's stable in April.
It was the gelding's first career win from his 13-start overall and ninth since joining Hanley.
Hanley revealed it had been a long time between drinks for the stable after Magic Merv was his most recent winner in October 2021.
"I don't have a lot of runners these days but my last winner was Magic Merv," Hanley said.
"So it is satisfying to break the drought.
"I was contemplating giving training away and a bloke brought this galloper and I had another horse in the paddock who is a half-brother to Hurry Up Harry.
"So I've gone from nearly retiring to having three in work.
"Zuurberg was on the quick back-up after running second at Wodonga on Friday which didn't worry me because there wasn't much travel involved."
Hanley revealed he thought Christmas had come early when there were four scratchings in the race, reducing the field to four runners.
"I've been training a long time and waiting for my whole life to get into a race with only four runners," he said.
"When somebody told me there were four scratchings, I said 'you've got to be joking.'
"It was like Christmas had come early for the stable.
"Winning today and also racing at Wodonga and picking up some stake money for second, it's been a good couple of days."
Hanley said it was an easy watch as Zuurberg produced a powerful finishing burst over the sprint trip.
"It was an easy watch and the horse was always travelling in the run," he said.
"It was a clever ride the way Jack sat off them.
"So I was rapt in the ride, rapt in the horse and it was a good day at the office.
"Hopefully the horse can gain a bit of confidence from the win."
Despite the win, Hanley hasn't forgiven Zuurberg who 'double barrelled' the veteran trainer last week which resulted in a trip to the hospital.
"The bloody horse double barrelled me and I ended up with a dozen stitches in my thigh," he said.
"I was in the wrong spot when he double barrelled and copped the brunt of it.
"So I've got some battle scars but the win as well which is the main thing."
