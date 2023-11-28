In form Wangaratta trainer snares Albury double from two starters

Leading Wangaratta trainer Ben Brisbourne extended his recent winning streak after he landed a winning double at Albury on Tuesday.
The stable has been in hot form after Fifi Blue won at the Wodonga Cup meeting on Friday followed by the win of Motorace at Cranbourne the following day.
Brisbourne made the trek to Albury yesterday with only the two runners and enjoyed a perfect day at the office.
Mischinka benefitted from a patient ride from apprentice jockey Alysha Warren when taking out the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1600m).
Heavily supported in betting, Mischinka started as the $3.30-favourite after as much as $9 was available when markets first went up on Monday.
First-up since June, Mischinka settled well back in the field but was able to overhaul Keith ($3.30) over the final 100m after the Donna Scott-trained galloper pinched a three length break on his rivals half-way down the straight.
Warren revealed she wasn't confident Mischinka would be able to reel Keith in turning for home.
"We knew that there were a couple of horses in the field that would be running along," Warren said.
"I didn't anticipate being that far back on the home turn but I just let her stride along on her own steam and Ben did tell me to get going on her early.
"I just let her build up momentum as we were entering the straight but when I saw how big a break Keith had gotten on us, I thought 'geez this might be a bit of a task first-up for the horse.'
"But she was building and building and hit the line strongly.
"Credit to Ben, she has had a jump out and a trial and both have been impressive and I knew she was coming into the race fit enough to run well.
"So the horse was prepared perfectly today and I would like to thank Ben and his team for all the opportunities and making my job look easy."
Brisbourne notched his winning double after Harlem Nic produced a strong finishing burst down the centre of the track in the $27,000 Maiden Plate, (1400m).
Ridden by Jack Martin, Harlem Nic ($2.70-fav) was also the second leg of a winning double for the jockey after his win aboard the Kevin Hanley-trained Zuurberg earlier in the day.
Harlem Nic finished runner-up at Wycheproof at her previous start but was able to notch her first career win from her 11th career start.
Albury trainers won three of the seven races after wins by Kevin Hanley (Zuurberg), Garry Worsnop (Just Like Liam) and Patrika Gold (Donna Scott).
The Albury Racing Club will next race on December 9 and again the following Saturday on December 16 when the club stages its highly popular festive meetings.
