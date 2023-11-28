Fire rating for estate prompts concern as Bright gateway development gets nod

A subdivision plan for Bright, which drew a strong backlash because of its impact on the town's gateway avenue of trees, has been approved 6-1 by Alpine Shire councillors.
The proposal, which will see the creation of 78 housing blocks, was backed at the council meeting on Tuesday, November 28.
Known as the Bright Valley Development, the plan generated strong opposition with a petition of more than 4000 names lodged in objection to the removal of elm trees along the northern entrance to Bright.
The developer Deague Group has flagged the loss of two mature trees, but the precise impact on the gateway trees is still to be fully determined.
Deputy mayor Simon Kelley was the only councillor to vote against the subdivision.
He raised concerns about the bushfire attack level (BAL) rating of 29, which he said had been applied by the CFA at the "eleventh hour" after having been anticipated to be BAL 12.5 for the first two stages approved on Tuesday night.
"My difficulty with this site is that we now have the first couple of stages that are at BAL 29 rating, that is the highest we're allowed to go in our Alpine Shire, and we have known higher level bushfire risk in the other parts of the site, particularly the upper terrace," Cr Kelley said.
"We're in a position where there is a great degree of uncertainty as to what could follow after this, really uncertain for the developer, really uncertain for the community, it's pretty undesirable.
"My view is that actually we need to huddle down with the CFA, with the developer, the council officers and work out a more robust view on what the future bushfire rating of that site is, because the very first development which is in the lowest risk area is already tapped out at what we're allowed to build at."
Councillor Sarah Nicholas said there were six BAL ratings with the two highest, 40 and flame zone.
"You're actually allowed to build in 40 and flame zone if your house is specced appropriately, so regardless of what it says in our Alpine planning scheme, there is still capacity, though I'm not for one moment suggesting we should be putting people into the BAL 40 or flame zone area through a subdivision," Cr Nicholas said.
Also at the same meeting, the seven councillors unanimously backed a new management plan for Bright's Mystic Mountain Bike Park which will see the shire enter into an agreement with HVP Plantations which owns the site of the trails.
The shire will enter into a licence agreement with HVP for 400 hectares for an initial five years with an option for a further five.
Without the deal, HVP would have shut the park down when an existing agreement with not-for-profit group Alpine Community Plantation Inc expired on December 23.
Councillors Tony Keeble and Ron Janas expressed concern about the shire being forced into a corner by HVP and the long term financial sustainability of the venture from a council viewpoint.
Alpine chief executive Will Jeremy said it was expected $80,000 would be spent by the shire on the transition but it was expected that outlay would be recovered once an operator was appointed by the council.
